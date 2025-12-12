Stonehill faces Providence on 3-game slide

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-4) at Providence Friars (6-5, 0-2 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill…

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-4) at Providence Friars (6-5, 0-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill heads into the matchup against Providence as losers of three straight games.

The Friars are 5-2 on their home court. Providence is second in the Big East in team defense, giving up 54.4 points while holding opponents to 36.0% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 0-2 in road games. Stonehill gives up 66.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Providence averages 58.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 66.1 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill scores 5.2 more points per game (59.6) than Providence allows to opponents (54.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabou Gueye is shooting 49.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Friars. Payton Dunbar is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brooke Paquette is averaging 12 points and 2.3 steals for the Skyhawks. Reese Roggenburk is averaging 9.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

