Stonehill and Brown meet for non-conference matchup

Brown Bears (5-3) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-3)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alyssa Moreland and Brown take on Reese Roggenburk and Stonehill in a non-conference matchup.

The Skyhawks are 2-1 in home games. Stonehill has a 1-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 2-3 in road games. Brown has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Stonehill scores 57.6 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 57.9 Brown gives up. Brown averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Stonehill gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roggenburk is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Brooke Paquette is averaging 10.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 40.9%.

Moreland is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Bears. Grace Arnolie is averaging 15.0 points and 4.8 rebounds.

