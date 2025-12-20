Stoller leads Eastern Illinois against Lindenwood (MO) after 22-point outing

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (7-4, 0-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-11, 0-1 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (7-4, 0-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-11, 0-1 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois plays Lindenwood (MO) after Ava Stoller scored 22 points in Eastern Illinois’ 59-52 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Panthers have gone 0-3 at home. Eastern Illinois ranks ninth in the OVC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Abbie Boutilier averaging 4.8.

The Lions are 0-1 in OVC play. Lindenwood (MO) scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Lindenwood (MO) allows. Lindenwood (MO) has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Eastern Illinois have averaged.

The Panthers and Lions match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stoller is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.3 points. Ella Lune is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games.

Brooke Coffey is averaging 12.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Aleshia Jones is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 54.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

