Stirtz leads Iowa against No. 4 Iowa State after 25-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-0)

Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on No. 4 Iowa State after Bennett Stirtz scored 25 points in Iowa’s 83-64 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Cyclones are 4-0 on their home court. Iowa State leads the Big 12 averaging 94.6 points and is shooting 54.9%.

The Hawkeyes are 0-1 on the road. Iowa is second in the Big Ten allowing 62.6 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Iowa State makes 54.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.3 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Iowa has shot at a 51.7% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic is shooting 54.2% and averaging 18.3 points for the Cyclones. Jamarion Batemon is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Stirtz is averaging 18.8 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawkeyes. Cooper Koch is averaging 8.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

