Stirtz, Iowa Hawkeyes to visit Fears, No. 7 Michigan State Spartans

Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0) at Michigan State Spartans (7-0) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5;…

Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0) at Michigan State Spartans (7-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bennett Stirtz and Iowa visit Jeremy Fears Jr. and No. 7 Michigan State in Big Ten play.

The Spartans are 4-0 in home games. Michigan State scores 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 18.1 points per game.

The Hawkeyes play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. Iowa is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 83.4 points per game and is shooting 53.1%.

Michigan State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.1 per game Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 21.8 more points per game (83.4) than Michigan State gives up (61.6).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Trey Fort is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Stirtz averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.