Stirtz, Folgueiras, Hausen help Iowa cruise to 91-51 rout of Western Michigan

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz and reserves Alvaro Folgueiras and Brendan Hausen all scored 13 points to power Iowa to a 91-51 romp over Western Michigan on Sunday.

Stirtz added six assists for the Hawkeyes (9-2), who are unbeaten in seven home games. Hausen shot 4 for 7 from 3-point range.

Cam Manyawu and reserve Tate Sage scored 11 each for Iowa, which bounced back from a 66-62 road loss to No. 4 Iowa State last time out.

Jalen Griffith and reserve Carson Vis each scored 11 to pace the Broncos (5-6), now 1-5 on the road. Jayden Brewer added 10 points.

Manyawu had the final two baskets in a game-opening 8-0 run. Griffith answered with five straight points for Western Michigan, but Sage sank back-to-back 3-pointers in a 22-3 surge for a 34-10 advantage with 8:21 left in the half.

Stirtz had 10 points by halftime, Folgueiras scored nine and the Hawkeyes closed with a 9-0 run to up their advantage to 52-16. Iowa made 14 of its first 20 shots, while the Broncos missed 14 of their first 18.

Stirtz and Cooper Koch hit 3-pointers to push the lead to 42 in the first two minutes of the second half. Koch hit another 3 to give the Hawkeyes their largest lead at 79-29 with 8:39 remaining.

Up next

Iowa: Hosts Bucknell on Saturday.

Western Michigan: Hosts Buffalo on Saturday.

