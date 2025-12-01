Stirtz and the Iowa Hawkeyes take on conference foe No. 11 Michigan State

Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0) at Michigan State Spartans (7-0) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5.5;…

Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0) at Michigan State Spartans (7-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Michigan State plays Iowa in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Spartans have gone 4-0 at home. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 61.6 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Hawkeyes play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. Iowa ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 17.3 assists per game led by Bennett Stirtz averaging 5.4.

Michigan State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Iowa averages 21.8 more points per game (83.4) than Michigan State gives up (61.6).

The Spartans and Hawkeyes face off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is scoring 14.6 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Spartans. Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 12.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

Stirtz averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.