Stevenson leads North Texas against Houston Christian after 23-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (4-3) at North Texas Mean Green (6-2)

Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces Houston Christian after Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 23 points in North Texas’ 72-69 win against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Mean Green have gone 5-0 at home. North Texas is 2-2 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 1-2 on the road. Houston Christian has a 1-1 record against opponents above .500.

North Texas scores 71.3 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 70.7 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevenson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Mean Green. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1%.

Trent Johnson is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 10.3 points. Kylin Green is averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

