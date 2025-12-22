Stetson visits Oklahoma after Copeland’s 29-point game

Stetson Hatters (4-8) at Oklahoma Sooners (8-3) Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -29.5; over/under is…

Stetson Hatters (4-8) at Oklahoma Sooners (8-3)

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -29.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on Oklahoma after Ethan Copeland scored 29 points in Stetson’s 95-76 win against the Rhodes Lynx.

The Sooners have gone 5-0 at home. Oklahoma has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hatters are 0-6 on the road. Stetson has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

Oklahoma is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 70.0 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 74.4 Oklahoma allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 14.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Jamie Phillips Jr. is averaging 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hatters. Copeland is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Hatters: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

