Stetson takes on South Carolina on 4-game skid

Stetson Hatters (3-7) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -22.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson comes into the matchup with South Carolina after losing four games in a row.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-1 in home games. South Carolina scores 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Hatters are 0-5 on the road. Stetson ranks ninth in the ASUN with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamie Phillips Jr. averaging 4.0.

South Carolina is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 69.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 72.0 South Carolina gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Grant Polk is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Phillips is averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Hatters. Ethan Copeland is averaging 11.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

