Stetson plays North Alabama for conference showdown

Stetson Hatters (4-9) at North Alabama Lions (5-6)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jamie Phillips Jr. and Stetson take on Corneilous Williams and North Alabama in ASUN play.

The Lions have gone 3-1 at home. North Alabama has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hatters have gone 0-7 away from home. Stetson is ninth in the ASUN giving up 80.7 points while holding opponents to 49.0% shooting.

North Alabama’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game North Alabama gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donte Bacchus is averaging 13.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lions. Williams is averaging 13.5 points and 10 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Phillips is shooting 40.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Hatters. Ethan Copeland is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Hatters: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

