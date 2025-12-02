Stetson faces Grand Canyon on 3-game losing streak

Stetson Hatters (3-6) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-3) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -23.5; over/under is…

Stetson Hatters (3-6) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-3)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -23.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson looks to stop its three-game skid with a win over Grand Canyon.

The Antelopes have gone 3-1 at home. Grand Canyon averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hatters are 0-4 on the road. Stetson averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 72.1 points per game, 2.5 more than the 69.6 Grand Canyon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makaih Williams averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Jaden Henley is shooting 46.4% and averaging 16.9 points.

Jamie Phillips Jr. is shooting 41.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Hatters. Ethan Copeland is averaging 12.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.