Stetson faces Grand Canyon, looks to break road losing streak

Stetson Hatters (3-6) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-3) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits Grand Canyon looking…

Stetson Hatters (3-6) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-3)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits Grand Canyon looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Antelopes have gone 3-1 in home games. Grand Canyon averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hatters are 0-4 on the road. Stetson allows 79.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

Grand Canyon is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Grand Canyon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Henley is shooting 46.4% and averaging 16.9 points for the Antelopes. Makaih Williams is averaging 11.7 points.

Ethan Copeland averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Jamie Phillips Jr. is averaging 15.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.