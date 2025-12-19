Stephenson leads Florida International against LIU after 23-point game

Long Island Sharks (6-5) at Florida International Panthers (5-4) Miami; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays LIU…

Long Island Sharks (6-5) at Florida International Panthers (5-4)

Miami; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays LIU after Corey Stephenson scored 23 points in Florida International’s 98-81 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Panthers are 5-1 on their home court. Florida International scores 84.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Sharks are 4-4 on the road. LIU has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

Florida International scores 84.0 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 80.1 LIU allows. LIU averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Florida International gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Brit Harris is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Malachi Davis is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Sharks. Greg Gordon is averaging 15.6 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.