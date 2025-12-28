Stephenson and the Florida International Panthers host conference foe Liberty

Liberty Flames (8-3) at Florida International Panthers (7-4) Miami; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -4.5; over/under is…

Liberty Flames (8-3) at Florida International Panthers (7-4)

Miami; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Zach Cleveland and Liberty take on Corey Stephenson and Florida International on Sunday.

The Panthers have gone 7-1 in home games. Florida International is ninth in the CUSA with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Stephenson averaging 3.4.

The Flames are 1-1 on the road. Liberty is third in the CUSA allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Florida International averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Florida International allows.

The Panthers and Flames meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson is averaging 18.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Julian Mackey is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brett Decker Jr. is shooting 53.6% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 17.8 points. Kaden Metheny is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 86.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

