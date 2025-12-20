Stephenson and Florida International host LIU

Long Island Sharks (6-5) at Florida International Panthers (5-4) Miami; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under…

Long Island Sharks (6-5) at Florida International Panthers (5-4)

Miami; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on LIU after Corey Stephenson scored 23 points in Florida International’s 98-81 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Panthers are 5-1 in home games. Florida International ranks fifth in the CUSA with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephenson averaging 3.4.

The Sharks are 4-4 on the road. LIU gives up 80.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Florida International averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.8 per game LIU gives up. LIU averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Florida International allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Brit Harris is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Malachi Davis is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Sharks. Jamal Fuller is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

