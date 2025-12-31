Stephen F. Austin defeats Northwestern State 74-64

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 21 points as Stephen F. Austin beat Northwestern State 74-64 on Wednesday. Thompson…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 21 points as Stephen F. Austin beat Northwestern State 74-64 on Wednesday.

Thompson also added five assists for the Lumberjacks (11-2, 4-0 Southland Conference). Lateef Patrick scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 17 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Kam Burton had nine points and finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range. The Lumberjacks extended their winning streak to six games.

The Demons (3-10, 1-3) were led by Chris Mubiru, who posted 15 points. Micah Thomas added 14 points for Northwestern State. Willie Williams finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

