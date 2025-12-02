Staton-McCray leads Seton Hall against Cent. Conn. St. after 20-point performance

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-1) South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-1)

South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays Cent. Conn. St. after A.J. Staton-McCray scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 75-61 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Pirates have gone 5-0 in home games. Seton Hall ranks second in the Big East in team defense, allowing 61.4 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Blue Devils are 2-2 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. is the NEC leader with 29.0 defensive rebounds per game led by James Jones averaging 4.9.

Seton Hall makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Staton-McCray is shooting 48.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Pirates. TJ Simpkins is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Darin Smith Jr. is averaging 20.7 points for the Blue Devils. Max Frazier is averaging 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

