Staton-McCray and Fisher score 16 points each, lead Seton Hall over Kansas State 78-67

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — AJ Staton-McCray and Elijah Fisher scored 16 points apiece, and Seton Hall built a double-digit lead early in the second half to cruise past Kansas State 78-67 on Saturday in a rare matchup.

Adam Clark scored five points and Fisher added four as Seton Hall closed the first half on a 9-3 surge for a 35-29 halftime advantage. The Pirates opened the second half on a 22-6 run and led 51-35.

K-State pulled within 62-54 with about six minutes left but didn’t get closer.

Staton-McCray was just 3 of 15 from the floor but made all nine of his free-throw attempts. Fisher was 5-of-9 shooting. Najai Hines added 11 points and Clark finished with 10 for Seton Hall (9-1).

Khamari McGriff scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Kansas State (5-4), which shot 37% (23 of 62) and missed 20 of its 35 free-throw attempts.

The Wildcats have lost four straight.

Seton Hall earned a 34-29 win over K-State on Dec. 30, 1940 in the only previous meeting. The win was in the midst of the Pirates’ program-record 41-game winning streak that spanned 1939-41.

Up next

Kansas State plays at home against Mississippi Valley State on Monday.

Seton Hall will look to extend a four-game win streak with a home game against Rutgers on Saturday.

