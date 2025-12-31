Stanford visits Pierre and NC State

Stanford Cardinal (12-2, 1-0 ACC) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (9-4, 2-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST…

Stanford Cardinal (12-2, 1-0 ACC) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (9-4, 2-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts Stanford after Khamil Pierre scored 23 points in NC State’s 68-59 win over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Lady Wolfpack have gone 4-2 at home. NC State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinal have gone 1-0 against ACC opponents. Stanford averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 18.2 points per game.

NC State makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (35.1%). Stanford scores 7.9 more points per game (72.9) than NC State gives up to opponents (65.0).

The Lady Wolfpack and Cardinal square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamareya Jones is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Wolfpack, while averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 assists. Pierre is averaging 14.8 points and 12.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Nunu Agara is averaging 14.9 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Courtney Ogden is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 42.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Cardinal: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

