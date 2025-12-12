Stanford visits Garland and San Jose State

Stanford Cardinal (7-2) at San Jose State Spartans (5-5) San Jose, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Jose…

Stanford Cardinal (7-2) at San Jose State Spartans (5-5)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Stanford after Colby Garland scored 27 points in San Jose State’s 89-83 overtime win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Spartans have gone 4-1 in home games. San Jose State scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Cardinal play their first true road game after going 7-2 to begin the season. Stanford ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

San Jose State scores 75.1 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 72.2 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 9.3 more points per game (81.9) than San Jose State gives up to opponents (72.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Yaphet Moundi is averaging 12.3 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 51.4%.

Ebuka Okorie is averaging 21 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cardinal. Chisom Okpara is averaging 14.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

