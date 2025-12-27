Stanford takes on CSU Northridge following Okorie’s 32-point performance

CSU Northridge Matadors (8-5, 1-1 Big West) at Stanford Cardinal (10-2) Stanford, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

CSU Northridge Matadors (8-5, 1-1 Big West) at Stanford Cardinal (10-2)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -16.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on CSU Northridge after Ebuka Okorie scored 32 points in Stanford’s 77-68 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cardinal are 6-2 on their home court. Stanford averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Matadors are 2-3 on the road. CSU Northridge is third in the Big West with 16.6 assists per game led by Josiah Davis averaging 6.1.

Stanford scores 81.3 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 77.6 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Stanford has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Okorie is averaging 22.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Larry Hughes Jr. is averaging 18.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Matadors. Davis is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Matadors: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

