Stanford plays Notre Dame after Okorie’s 30-point showing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-4) at Stanford Cardinal (11-2) Stanford, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -5.5;…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-4) at Stanford Cardinal (11-2)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Notre Dame after Ebuka Okorie scored 30 points in Stanford’s 88-80 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Cardinal are 7-2 in home games. Stanford averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 9-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Fighting Irish are 1-1 on the road. Notre Dame ranks fourth in the ACC shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

Stanford averages 81.8 points, 13.4 more per game than the 68.4 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 76.7 points per game, 4.4 more than the 72.3 Stanford allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Rohosy is averaging 9.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Cardinal. Okorie is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Markus Burton is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Jalen Haralson is averaging 15.5 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.