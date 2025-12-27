Stanford hosts Cornell after Ogden’s 20-point outing

Cornell Big Red (4-7) at Stanford Cardinal (11-2, 1-0 ACC) Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts…

Cornell Big Red (4-7) at Stanford Cardinal (11-2, 1-0 ACC)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Cornell after Courtney Ogden scored 20 points in Stanford’s 64-53 win over the Oregon Ducks.

The Cardinal are 7-1 on their home court. Stanford ranks fourth in the ACC with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Lara Somfai averaging 7.2.

The Big Red are 3-4 in road games. Cornell is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Stanford averages 72.2 points, 12.7 more per game than the 59.5 Cornell allows. Cornell averages 51.5 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 55.1 Stanford gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talana Lepolo is averaging 5.3 points for the Cardinal. Nunu Agara is averaging 13.6 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

Rachel Kaus is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Big Red. Emily Pape is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Big Red: 4-6, averaging 52.9 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

