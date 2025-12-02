Stanford hosts Barker and No. 19 Tennessee

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (5-2) at Stanford Cardinal (8-1) Stanford, California; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee plays…

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (5-2) at Stanford Cardinal (8-1)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee plays Stanford after Janiah Barker scored 25 points in Tennessee’s 99-77 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Cardinal have gone 5-0 in home games. Stanford has a 6-0 record against opponents over .500.

The Lady Volunteers are 2-1 on the road. Tennessee has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

Stanford’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Tennessee gives up. Tennessee scores 28.7 more points per game (80.6) than Stanford gives up (51.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Clardy averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Nunu Agara is shooting 51.0% and averaging 16.0 points.

Barker is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Lady Volunteers. Talaysia Cooper is averaging 15.0 points and 7.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.