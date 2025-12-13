Stanford holds off San Jose State’s late rally for an 86-82 win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — AJ Rohosy and Chisom Okpara each scored 20 points and Stanford never trailed in an…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — AJ Rohosy and Chisom Okpara each scored 20 points and Stanford never trailed in an 86-82 victory over San Jose State on Saturday night.

With less than five minutes to play, San Jose started a 21-9 run to pull to 84-82 with 28 seconds left. Each team then turned the ball over before Benny Gealer sealed it from the free-throw line.

Rohosy was 8-of-9 shooting from the field. Okpara made all three of his 3-point attempts and had five assists.

Jeremy Dent-Smith added four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for Stanford (8-2), which shot 61% (28 of 46) and made 9 of 18 from distance. Ryan Agarwal scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Yaphet Moundi scored 26 points to lead San Jose State (5-6). Colby Garland added 20 points and nine assists. Reserve Adrian Myers scored 14.

Stanford built a 44-36 halftime lead. Okpara scored 13 first-half points and Dent-Smith added 11. The Cardinal led by as many as 14 points, 75-61, with 4:52 to play.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Nov. 15, 2021, a 76-62 Stanford win at home, in a series that dates to 1924-25. San Jose State’s last win against the Cardinal, 56-52, was on Dec. 3, 1992.

Stanford: hosts UT Arlington on Wednesday.

San Jose State: at New Mexico on Saturday.

