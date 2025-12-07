Stanford Cardinal face the UNLV Rebels on 3-game win streak

UNLV Rebels (3-5) at Stanford Cardinal (7-1) Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -9.5; over/under is…

UNLV Rebels (3-5) at Stanford Cardinal (7-1)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -9.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford is looking to keep its three-game win streak going when the Cardinal take on UNLV.

The Cardinal have gone 5-1 in home games. Stanford is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.1 turnovers per game.

The Rebels have gone 1-0 away from home. UNLV allows 86.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Stanford scores 82.9 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 86.1 UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Stanford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebuka Okorie is shooting 46.2% and averaging 21.4 points for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 16.6 points for the Rebels. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 13.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

