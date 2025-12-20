Stanford Cardinal and the Oregon Ducks play in San Francisco, California

Oregon Ducks (12-1, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Stanford Cardinal (10-2, 1-0 ACC) San Francisco; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (12-1, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Stanford Cardinal (10-2, 1-0 ACC)

San Francisco; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford squares off against Oregon at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Cardinal have a 9-2 record in non-conference games. Stanford ranks fourth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 55.3 points while holding opponents to 35.5% shooting.

The Ducks are 12-0 in non-conference play. Oregon has a 10-1 record against opponents over .500.

Stanford averages 72.8 points, 16.8 more per game than the 56.0 Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.8 per game Stanford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Clardy is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 11.9 points and 1.7 steals. Nunu Agara is averaging 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Katie Fiso is averaging 14.6 points and 7.8 assists for the Ducks. Mia Jacobs is averaging 14 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Ducks: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

