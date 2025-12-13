Stanford and Cal square off in conference matchup

California Golden Bears (8-3) at Stanford Cardinal (8-2) Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Stanford and…

California Golden Bears (8-3) at Stanford Cardinal (8-2)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Stanford and Cal face off on Sunday.

The Cardinal are 5-1 on their home court. Stanford scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 19.7 points per game.

The Golden Bears have gone 0-1 away from home. Cal is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stanford makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Cal averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Stanford allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is shooting 49.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Lulu Twidale is averaging 14.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears. Sakima Walker is averaging 10.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

