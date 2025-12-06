Stacker, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face Washington, Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) at Chattanooga Mocs (4-4) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -5.5;…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) at Chattanooga Mocs (4-4)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays Southeast Missouri State in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Mocs are 3-1 in home games. Chattanooga averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Redhawks have gone 0-4 away from home. Southeast Missouri State is seventh in the OVC with 13.1 assists per game led by BJ Ward averaging 4.3.

Chattanooga scores 77.8 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 77.4 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Chattanooga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Frison is shooting 48.3% and averaging 11.4 points for the Mocs. Billy Smith is averaging 10.3 points.

Braxton Stacker is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals. Luke Almodovar is averaging 13.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

