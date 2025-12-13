St. Thomas visits UNC Asheville following Solomon’s 31-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-4) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-6) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies…

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-4) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-6)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts St. Thomas after Toyaz Solomon scored 31 points in UNC Asheville’s 90-87 overtime loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 at home. UNC Asheville ranks eighth in the Big South with 11.9 assists per game led by Kameron Taylor averaging 3.2.

The Tommies are 2-3 on the road. St. Thomas ranks ninth in the Summit League with 4.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Dufault averaging 1.3.

UNC Asheville’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 77.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the 73.8 UNC Asheville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is shooting 55.2% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bulldogs. Daren Patrick is averaging 10.9 points.

Nolan Minessale is averaging 21.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

