St. Thomas visits South Dakota State after Meyer’s 20-point showing

Saint Thomas Tommies (7-7) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-4)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts St. Thomas after Brooklyn Meyer scored 20 points in South Dakota State’s 70-51 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Jackrabbits have gone 4-1 at home. South Dakota State ranks sixth in the Summit in team defense, allowing 68.9 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Tommies are 2-1 in road games. St. Thomas is sixth in the Summit scoring 64.5 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

South Dakota State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.0 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than South Dakota State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Mathiowetz averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Meyer is shooting 61.2% and averaging 19.9 points over the past 10 games.

Alyssa Sand is shooting 48.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Tommies. Laura Hauge is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

