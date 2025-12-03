St. Thomas visits Montana State after McMahon’s 26-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (6-3) at Montana State Bobcats (3-5) Bozeman, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5;…

Saint Thomas Tommies (6-3) at Montana State Bobcats (3-5)

Bozeman, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays St. Thomas after Patrick McMahon scored 26 points in Montana State’s 84-81 overtime loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Bobcats are 1-1 on their home court. Montana State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 80.3 points while shooting 49.5% from the field.

The Tommies have gone 2-2 away from home. St. Thomas is ninth in the Summit League with 27.2 rebounds per game led by Nolan Minessale averaging 4.2.

Montana State makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). St. Thomas scores 7.8 more points per game (76.9) than Montana State allows to opponents (69.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Davian Brown averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 51.2% from beyond the arc. McMahon is shooting 49.4% and averaging 14.9 points.

Minessale is averaging 20.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 13.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

