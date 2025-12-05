St. Thomas visits Montana after Land’s 30-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-6) at Montana Lady Griz (2-5) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays St.…

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-6) at Montana Lady Griz (2-5)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays St. Thomas after Jocelyn Land scored 30 points in Montana’s 86-56 victory against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Lady Griz are 1-2 in home games. Montana is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tommies are 1-1 on the road. St. Thomas is ninth in the Summit with 28.2 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Sand averaging 7.4.

Montana is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 40.8% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas’ 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Montana has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Lady Griz. Land is averaging 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 35.8%.

Sand is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Tommies. Faith Feuerbach is averaging 11.3 points and 2.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.