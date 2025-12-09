St. John’s takes road win streak into matchup with Stony Brook

St. John’s Red Storm (8-2, 1-1 Big East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-7) Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (8-2, 1-1 Big East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-7)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s hits the road against Stony Brook looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Seawolves have gone 2-0 in home games. Stony Brook has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Storm have gone 1-1 away from home. St. John’s ranks fifth in the Big East with 16.0 assists per game led by Shaulana Wagner averaging 6.0.

Stony Brook is shooting 36.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 38.2% St. John’s allows to opponents. St. John’s has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janay Brantley is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Seawolves. Caitlin Frost is averaging 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 34.5%.

Brooke Moore is averaging 15.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Red Storm. Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 12.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.