St. John’s takes home win streak into matchup with Harvard

Harvard Crimson (6-6) at St. John’s Red Storm (7-4, 1-0 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -24.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Red Storm face Harvard.

The Red Storm have gone 6-1 at home. St. John’s scores 85.9 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Crimson are 2-4 on the road. Harvard scores 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

St. John’s makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Harvard averages 70.6 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 72.8 St. John’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oziyah Sellers averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Bryce Hopkins is shooting 48.9% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Robert Hinton is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Crimson. Chandler Pigge is averaging 12.9 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Crimson: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

