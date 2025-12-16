St. John’s puts road win streak on the line against New Haven

St. John’s Red Storm (10-2, 1-1 Big East) at New Haven Chargers (2-7) West Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (10-2, 1-1 Big East) at New Haven Chargers (2-7)

West Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Red Storm take on New Haven.

The Chargers have gone 2-4 in home games. New Haven has a 2-3 record against teams above .500.

The Red Storm are 2-1 in road games. St. John’s is third in the Big East allowing 58.6 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

New Haven’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.4 per game New Haven allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindsay Hogan is shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Chargers, while averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds. Aniya McDonald-Perry is shooting 42.5% and averaging 10.0 points.

Brooke Moore is averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Red Storm. Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

