Speer’s 26 lead Marshall over Georgia State 84-80

The Associated Press

December 31, 2025, 8:02 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jalen Speer had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Wyatt Fricks scored 21 points, and Marshall beat Georgia State 84-80 on Wednesday.

Fricks made 7 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and finished with six rebounds and three blocks. Landen Joseph shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points for the Thundering Herd (9-5, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Trey Scott III finished with 15 points and two steals for the Panthers (4-11, 1-2). Jelani Hamilton added 15 points and five steals for Georgia State. Micah Tucker had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

