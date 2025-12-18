Sparks scores 21 as Fairfield knocks off Central Connecticut State 84-70

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks had 21 points in Fairfield’s 84-70 victory against Central Connecticut State on Thursday…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks had 21 points in Fairfield’s 84-70 victory against Central Connecticut State on Thursday night.

Sparks went 8 of 13 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Stags (7-5). Brandon Benjamin scored 19 points and added nine rebounds. Eric Mejia finished with 12 points and four steals.

Darin Smith Jr. led the way for the Blue Devils (6-5) with 20 points. Cent. Conn. St. also got 13 points from Melo Sanchez. Ashton Reynolds also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

