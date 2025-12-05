Sparks leads Fairfield against Manhattan after 22-point game

Fairfield Stags (5-3) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-5) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -1.5; over/under…

Fairfield Stags (5-3) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-5)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Manhattan after Braden Sparks scored 22 points in Fairfield’s 72-68 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Jaspers have gone 1-1 in home games. Manhattan ranks sixth in the MAAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Isaac averaging 2.4.

The Stags are 2-2 in road games. Fairfield gives up 77.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Manhattan averages 83.8 points, 6.2 more per game than the 77.6 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Manhattan allows.

The Jaspers and Stags match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Dinkins is shooting 34.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Jaspers. Terrance Jones is averaging 12.0 points.

Sparks is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Stags. Brandon Benjamin is averaging 12.3 points and 9.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.