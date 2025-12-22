Sparks has 26 in Fairfield’s 121-58 victory over City College of New York

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks’ 26 points helped Fairfield defeat City College of New York 121-58 on Monday night.…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks’ 26 points helped Fairfield defeat City College of New York 121-58 on Monday night.

Sparks shot 9 for 17, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Stags (8-5). Declan Wucherpfennig added 20 points and 13 rebounds. Halon Rawlins finished with 13 points.

The Beavers were led by Justin Morety, who finished with 19 points and four assists. Olabanjo Aborisade added 10 points and five blocks. David Leye had 10 points.

