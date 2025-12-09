Southern visits Drone and Texas State

Southern Jaguars (4-5) at Texas State Bobcats (6-5) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts…

Southern Jaguars (4-5) at Texas State Bobcats (6-5)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Southern after Mark Drone scored 23 points in Texas State’s 77-72 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Bobcats have gone 6-0 at home. Texas State scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Jaguars are 1-5 in road games. Southern averages 89.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Texas State makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Southern has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Southern averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Texas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Hall is averaging 12.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Drone is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Michael Jacobs is shooting 50.4% and averaging 21.0 points for the Jaguars. Malek Abdelgowad is averaging 10.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.