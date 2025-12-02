Southern visits Cornfield and Arizona

Southern Jaguars (1-5) at Arizona Wildcats (6-0) Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Southern after Lani…

Southern Jaguars (1-5) at Arizona Wildcats (6-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Southern after Lani Cornfield scored 22 points in Arizona’s 78-63 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Wildcats are 6-0 on their home court. Arizona has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jaguars are 0-5 in road games. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 26.7% from 3-point range.

Arizona’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Southern gives up. Southern’s 31.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points lower than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (38.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickayla Perdue is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Daniah Trammell is averaging 13.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 57.1%.

Zaria Hurston is scoring 9.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Jaguars. DeMya Porter is averaging 7.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.