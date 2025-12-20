Southern visits Carr and Baylor

Southern Jaguars (4-7) at Baylor Bears (8-2) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays Southern after Cameron…

Southern Jaguars (4-7) at Baylor Bears (8-2)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays Southern after Cameron Carr scored 24 points in Baylor’s 113-56 win over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Bears have gone 6-0 in home games. Baylor ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Carr averaging 4.7.

The Jaguars have gone 1-7 away from home. Southern is 3-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Baylor’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carr is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bears. Tounde Yessoufou is averaging 17.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 47.1%.

Michael Jacobs is averaging 21 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Jaguars. Malek Abdelgowad is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

