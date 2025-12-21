Southern visits Carr and Baylor

Southern Jaguars (4-7) at Baylor Bears (8-2) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -25.5; over/under is…

Southern Jaguars (4-7) at Baylor Bears (8-2)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -25.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor takes on Southern after Cameron Carr scored 24 points in Baylor’s 113-56 win against the Alcorn State Braves.

The Bears are 6-0 on their home court. Baylor is eighth in the Big 12 with 16.5 assists per game led by Obi Agbim averaging 3.8.

The Jaguars are 1-7 on the road. Southern is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Baylor’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carr is shooting 57.5% and averaging 21.7 points for the Bears. Agbim is averaging 11.5 points.

Fazl Oshodi averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Michael Jacobs is shooting 51.2% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

