Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Omaha Mavericks play in Los Angeles, California

Omaha Mavericks (1-11) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-3) Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays Omaha…

Omaha Mavericks (1-11) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-3)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays Omaha at Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

The Thunderbirds are 6-3 in non-conference play. Southern Utah ranks fifth in the WAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Sierra Chambers averaging 3.3.

The Mavericks have a 1-11 record in non-conference play. Omaha is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 20.8 turnovers per game.

Southern Utah averages 76.0 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 80.9 Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Southern Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chambers is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Thunderbirds. Devyn Kiernan is averaging 7.7 points.

Sarai Estupinan is averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Mavericks. Regan Juenemann is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.