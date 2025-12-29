Southern Utah takes on Utah Tech, looks to halt 3-game slide

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-9) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-7) Saint George, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-9) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-7)

Saint George, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah comes into the matchup with Utah Tech after losing three games in a row.

The Trailblazers are 4-1 in home games. Utah Tech is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Thunderbirds are 0-8 in road games. Southern Utah has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah Tech’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 77.7 points per game, 3.8 more than the 73.9 Utah Tech allows.

The Trailblazers and Thunderbirds meet Monday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Potter is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noah Bolanga is averaging 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dylan Jones is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 9.5 points. Elijah Duval is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

