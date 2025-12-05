Southern Utah plays Oregon State following Jones’ 26-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-6) at Oregon State Beavers (4-5) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-6) at Oregon State Beavers (4-5)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays Oregon State after Dylan Jones scored 26 points in Southern Utah’s 124-59 victory against the West Coast Baptist.

The Beavers are 4-1 in home games. Oregon State averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Thunderbirds have gone 0-5 away from home. Southern Utah averages 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Oregon State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Oregon State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 9.9 points. Josiah Lake is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.4 points.

Elijah Duval is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Jaiden Feroah is averaging 11.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.