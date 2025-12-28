Southern Utah faces Utah Tech, aims to break 3-game slide

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-9) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-7) Saint George, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-9) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-7)

Saint George, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over Utah Tech.

The Trailblazers are 4-1 on their home court. Utah Tech is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Thunderbirds have gone 0-8 away from home. Southern Utah ranks second in the WAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cottrell averaging 4.8.

Utah Tech’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 77.7 points per game, 3.8 more than the 73.9 Utah Tech allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Potter is averaging 17.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noah Bolanga is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Elijah Duval is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Jaiden Feroah is averaging 11.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.