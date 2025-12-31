Southern Miss visits Lewis and UL Monroe

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-11, 0-2 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 5…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-11, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Southern Miss after Krystian Lewis scored 25 points in UL Monroe’s 94-85 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Warhawks have gone 3-3 at home. UL Monroe gives up 82.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 1-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

UL Monroe scores 74.0 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 73.8 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 75.4 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 82.9 UL Monroe allows.

The Warhawks and Golden Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Russell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Lewis is shooting 34.1% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tylik Weeks is shooting 49.1% and averaging 17.3 points for the Golden Eagles. Curt Lewis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 74.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.